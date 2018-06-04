CASA of West Texas in search of Summer Volunteers

If you're looking to volunteer this Summer, CASA of West Texas needs your help.

CASA volunteers are court appointed special advocates for children in the foster care system, and push for their best interest court.

Volunteers represented 468 kids last year across seven West Texas counties.

Since the end of April they've helped 30 kids so far, and with another 6 months left in the year, and only 7 volunteers, they'll need more help.

"Children that have an advocate do better in foster care. They have overall better outcomes, especially their educational outcomes," Kathy Harmon, volunteer recruitment and marketing specialist.

If you want to volunteer there is an informational meeting in Andrews Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Business and Technology Center.

You must be 21 and up to volunteer, have a clear criminal history and background check, as well as, 30 hours of training and willing to commit a year to CASA.

