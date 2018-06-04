School's out, summer is here. Let's look back on this school year.

Rudy Guiliani is playing down the chance President Trump would pardon himself in the Russia probe, saying that would invite impeachment proceedings and Trump has done no wrong.
If you're looking to volunteer this Summer, CASA of West Texas needs your help.
Former President George H.W. Bush is leaving a Maine hospital after being treated for low blood pressure and fatigue.
Midland High and Midland College alum Ethan Barker is taking his baseball talents to the University of Tennessee.
Emma Grace Kennedy has blue eyes and short blonde hair and was wearing at light blue onesie at the time of the abduction.
