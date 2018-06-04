Overgrown vegetation isn't just a safety issue, it's also illegal

Former President George H.W. Bush is leaving a Maine hospital after being treated for low blood pressure and fatigue.
Rudy Guiliani is playing down the chance President Trump would pardon himself in the Russia probe, saying that would invite impeachment proceedings and Trump has done no wrong.
Koe Wetzel, Parker Collum and local artists will be performing at the concert on August 2 at the Historic Spring Maria Hall Plaza.
Odessa Police are encouraging citizens to keep Odessa safe and clean by keeping weeds and other overgrown vegetation cut down.
The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in searching for fugitives who have multiple outstanding warrants with the municipal court.
