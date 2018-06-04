Overgrown vegetation isn't just a safety issue, it's also illegal

Police are encouraging citizens to keep Odessa safe and clean by keeping weeds and other overgrown vegetation cut down.

Tall weeds and grass are not only a fire hazard but ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes, bring negative attention to investors and visitors, and encourage trespassers because properties with neglected appearances appear to be abandoned.

OPD also reminds home and business owners they are responsible for keeping weeds and vegetation cut down and cleared off their property, which includes all areas between the front curb to the middle of the alley, or the back property line if there is no alley.

Property owners could face up to $500 fines for vegetation more than twelve inches tall.

For complete information contact Community Development at 432-335-4820.

