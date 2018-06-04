Odessa Police asking for help locating fugitives with multiple warrants

The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in searching for fugitives who have multiple outstanding warrants with the municipal court.

This week the Odessa Police Department will be searching for the fugitives pictured.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is encouraged to contact the Odessa Police Department or go online at odessacrimestoppers.org to leave a secure tip or call 432-333-TIPS, which can lead to a cash reward, the caller can remain anonymous.



