Sul Ross ends Track & Field program, adds Men's Soccer

Sul Ross will no longer have a men's or women's track and field program as of the fall semester 2018, this according to a press release.

The university says that this change is due to difficulties meeting NCAA sponsorship requirements, lack of facilities and a need to increase player safety across all sports.

Sul Ross will be adding a Men's soccer program. Their first game will be on August 25 against UTPB.

The Lobos will continue to have a cross country program.

