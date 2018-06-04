Sul Ross ends Track & Field program, adds Men's Soccer - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Sul Ross ends Track & Field program, adds Men's Soccer

By Darby Brown, Sports Reporter/Digital Content Producer
ALPINE, TX (KWES) -

Sul Ross will no longer have a men's or women's track and field program as of the fall semester 2018, this according to a press release. 

The university says that this change is due to difficulties meeting NCAA sponsorship requirements, lack of facilities and a need to increase player safety across all sports. 

Sul Ross will be adding a Men's soccer program. Their first game will be on August 25 against UTPB. 

The Lobos will continue to have a cross country program. 

