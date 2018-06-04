U.S. Customs and Border officers seize 149 pounds of marijuana from SUV

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers seized 149 pounds of marijuana on Friday at the Presidio point of entry.

The drugs had been concealed within the spare tire, dashboard, fuel tank and rear quarter panels of an SUV.

An officer noticed several issues with the 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer and sent it for a secondary inspection. A narcotics detector dog then alerted officers to the presence of the drug prompting the vehicle to be sent for an x-ray.

Download the free news app today

Click here to download for iPhone Click here to download for Android

Officers extracted 222 bundles of a leafy green substance from the car, which then tested positively for marijuana.

The driver, who is a 58-year-old United States citizen, was then taken into custody and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement HIS agents.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.