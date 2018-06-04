Midland Co. Courthouse closed Monday due to power outage - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland Co. Courthouse closed Monday due to power outage

By Kirsten Geddes, Digital Content Producer
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

The Midland County Courthouse will be closed after noon on Monday due to a power outage.

Currently the courthouse is expected to reopen Tuesday morning.

