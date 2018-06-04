Midland Development Corporation announces gift for Texas Tech University Health Science Center

The Midland Development Corporation will be announcing a gift for the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center on June 5.

The announcement will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Midland City Hall Council’s Chambers.

The gift, which totals $8.4 million, will go towards the creation of an outpatient child and adolescent psychiatric fellowship program.

This program will help serve the mental health needs of children, adolescents and families in West Texas. It will also help to train future psychiatrists.

The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry estimates that one in five children in the United States requires psychiatric treatment. However, there are only 8,000 of the needed 30,000 child psychiatrists needed to properly treat them.

