Domino's Pizza hosts fundraiser for Permian Basin Honor Flight

Domino’s Pizza will be hosting its Summer Customer Appreciation Event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 5.

The event’s proceeds will benefit the Permian Basin Honor Flight, a non-profit organization that honors American veterans by flying them to Washington, D.C. at no cost to allow them to visit their memorials.

During the event medium hand-tossed cheese and pepperoni pizzas can be purchased with cash only from the Domino’s trailers for $3, with $1 from each purchase going towards the Permian Basin Honor Flight.

The pizzas can be purchased from trailers at the 1106 E. 42nd location in Odessa and the 3300 W. Illinois location in Midland.

Domino’s and the Permian Basin Honor Flight hope to raise over $3,000 during the two hours to help send the veterans to Washington, D.C.

