3 earthquakes hit West Texas on June 3

Three earthquakes shook areas of West Texas on June 3.

The first struck around 12:44 a.m. and was located around 26 miles southeast of Pecos.

The second and third quakes, which hit at 3:57 a.m. and 7:41 p.m., were both approximately 185 miles south/southwest from Lubbock and 23 miles southeast of Pecos.

The magnitudes were 3.1, 2.8 and 2.7 respectively and possessed depths of 3.5, 3.1 and 5 kilometers.

