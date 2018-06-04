UTPB offers 3 summer conversational language courses

The University of Texas of the Permian Basin is now offering three new language courses for the summer.

Conversational Spanish, French and German will allow students to develop their communication skills in the chosen language and increase their speaking and listening skills.

Courses will focus on vocabulary, basic sentence patterns, pronunciation and culture.

These courses are designed for those with minimal experience in the language who want to develop their language skills for use in business or personal settings.

Classes will meet Monday through Thursday starting on June 11 and going through July 20.

For more information on the courses you can call 432-552-2455.

