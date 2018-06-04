Tickets available for Big Spring Song Swap at the Spring

Tickets are available starting at 9 a.m. on June 4 for Big Spring’s Song Swap at the Spring.

The Big Spring Convention Visitors Bureau and Bad Events are hosting the concert on August 2 at the Historic Spring Maria Hall Plaza.

Koe Wetzel, Parker Collum and local artists will be performing at the concert.

The concert is free to the public but seating is limited meaning the tickets are first-come, first-serve for the first 1,000 people. However, each person will only be able to pick up two tickets.

Tickets can be picked up at the Big Spring Visitors Center which will stay open until 6 p.m. on Monday.

