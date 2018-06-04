Texas 811 hosts underground damage awareness, safety event

Conversational Spanish, French and German will allow students to develop their communication skills in the chosen language and increase their speaking and listening skills.
Conversational Spanish, French and German will allow students to develop their communication skills in the chosen language and increase their speaking and listening skills.
Emma Grace Kennedy has blue eyes and short blonde hair and was wearing at light blue onesie at the time of the abduction.
Emma Grace Kennedy has blue eyes and short blonde hair and was wearing at light blue onesie at the time of the abduction.
Koe Wetzel, Parker Collum and local artists will be performing at the concert on August 2 at the Historic Spring Maria Hall Plaza.
Koe Wetzel, Parker Collum and local artists will be performing at the concert on August 2 at the Historic Spring Maria Hall Plaza.
Atmos Energy, West Texas Gas, the Pecos County Sheriff’s office and Texas 811 are teaming up to raise awareness about the dangers of not calling Texas 811 before digging.
Atmos Energy, West Texas Gas, the Pecos County Sheriff’s office and Texas 811 are teaming up to raise awareness about the dangers of not calling Texas 811 before digging.
Two Permian Basin EZ-Rider routes will be closed on Monday due to a shortage of drivers.
Two Permian Basin EZ-Rider routes will be closed on Monday due to a shortage of drivers.