Texas 811 hosts underground damage awareness, safety event

Atmos Energy, West Texas Gas, the Pecos County Sheriff’s office and Texas 811 are teaming up to raise awareness about the dangers of not calling Texas 811 before digging.

The event is an underground damage awareness scenario and safety event that will take place on June 7 in Fort Stockton. It will start at 8 a.m. and take place at the Pecos County Civic Center.

Attendees will receive a demonstration of what happens when an underground gas pipeline ruptures due to careless digging.

Those who attend will also learn how to understand how the 811 safety systems works and how first responders react to accidents.

Download the free news app today

Click here to download for iPhone Click here to download for Android

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.