Midland YMCA hosting Parent's Night Out event

The Midland YMCA is inviting parents to take the night off and bring their children to the Parent’s Night Out Event on June 8.

Children from six weeks to 12 years old are welcome and the cost is only $10 per child.

Activities, dinner and a drink will be provided and the fun will last from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information or to register your child you can call 432-682-2551.

