Ellen Noël Art Museum hosts summer art camps

The Ellen Noël Art Museum will be holding a series of one-week art camps throughout the summer.

Each camp will run from 9:15 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, with the first camp running June 11 to June 15.

Camps are open for ages six to eight and nine to 12, and each week costs $100.

Every week students will get the opportunity to experience two themes relating to art and creative exploration. These themes range from ceramic and art and imagination to zoology and 3D design.

For a full schedule of camp dates and themes click here. For the registration form click here.

