Petroleum Museum hosts Movie Maker Mondays

The Petroleum Museum in Midland is hosting two summer mini-camps called Movie Maker Mondays.

These events will feature an animated movie and popcorn as well as experiments, activities and games.

This year’s events will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on June 11 and June 18. The event will be open for children ages six to 12.

June 11 will feature Disney/Pixar’s “The Incredibles” while June 18 will show “The Lego Batman Movie”.

Parents must pre-register their child for the event. Registration costs $10 per child for museum members and $15 for non-members.

For more information or to register your child click here.

