EZ-Rider closes two Permian Basin routes for June 4

By Kirsten Geddes, Digital Content Producer
MIDLAND-ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Two Permian Basin EZ-Rider routes will be closed on Monday due to a shortage of drivers.

Route Six in Midland will be closed all day Monday, while Odessa’s Route Two will shut down at 4:45 p.m.

For a full list of bus routes and to see what areas are affected click here.

