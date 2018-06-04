EZ-Rider closes two Permian Basin routes for June 4

Two Permian Basin EZ-Rider routes will be closed on Monday due to a shortage of drivers.

Route Six in Midland will be closed all day Monday, while Odessa’s Route Two will shut down at 4:45 p.m.

For a full list of bus routes and to see what areas are affected click here.

Download the free news app today

Click here to download for iPhone Click here to download for Android

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.