Odessa College holds Parent/Tot Swim Lessons for summer

Odessa College is hosting Parent/Tot Swim Lessons over the summer for parents and their children infants up to age 2.

There will be five sessions over the course of the summer with the first running from June 4 to June 7.

Lessons run from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. every day from Monday through Thursday during the week of the session.

Campers are required to bring their own swimsuit and towel and parents must stay in the water with their child for the duration of the lesson.

Each session costs $32 with a $15 fee for late registration.

For more information or to register for a session click here.

