Odessa College hosts Runamuckus Summer Sports Camp

Odessa College will be hosting its Runamuckus Summer Sports Camp for children ages six to 12.

The camp will feature plenty of indoor and outdoor sports, field trips and swimming in the indoor pool.

There will be four four-day sessions, with the first running from June 11 to June 14.

Each session is also separated into morning sessions which run from 8 a.m. to noon, afternoon sessions from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and combo sessions which last from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Campers are required to bring their own swimsuit and towel and a hat, sunscreen and a bottle of water are recommended. Snacks and water or milk will be provided but combo session students need to bring a labeled non-refrigerated lunch.

Single morning or afternoon sessions cost $140 while combo sessions run $215.

