Power outages reported in Midland - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Power outages reported in Midland

(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

More than 1,800 power outages are being reported in Midland County.

It's unclear what caused the power outages, but strong storms hit Midland just before 10:00 p.m. on Sunday night.

Oncor is reporting they expect power to be restored around 12:30 a.m. on Monday morning.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly