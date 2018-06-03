One man dead, one injured after vehicle crash on I-20

Fire crews are responding to a vehicle fire at 1307 West Ada, in Odessa.
One man is dead and another in hospital after an accident on Interstate Highway 20 near mile marker 206, 16 miles West of Toyah, Sunday morning.
Isolated storms are expected to pop up in our western counties this afternoon into the early evening. These storms could bring the possibility for some large hail and strong wind gusts.
US employers added 223,000 jobs last month, unemployment rate fell to 18-year low of 3.8 pct.
Odessa Fire and Rescue are currently responding to a house fire in West Odessa.
