One man dead, one injured after vehicle crash on I-20

One man is dead and another in hospital after an accident on Interstate Highway 20 near mile marker 206, 16 miles West of Toyah, Sunday morning.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, David Garner, 37, of Georgia and Brandon Landry, 31, of California, were headed West on I-20 when the 1995 Chevrolet pickup truck failed to make the curve, left the roadway, overcorrected and rolled.

Garner, who was driving the truck, was declared on the scene, but Landry only suffered incapacitating injuries and was transported to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa.

DPS reported that neither man was wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.