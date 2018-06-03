Line of Strong to Severe Storms Possible This Evening

Isolated storms are expected to pop up in our western counties this afternoon into the early evening. These storms could bring the possibility for some large hail and strong wind gusts. The tornado risk is low but cannot be ruled out.

Later this evening, storms should start to form together moving eastward with time. Once storms form a line, we could see the severe threat transition over to more of a high wind threat. Hail will still be possible as this line rolls east but it shouldn't be widespread.

This line of storms could also bring the potential for some very heavy rainfall which could lead to flash flooding and also a decrease in visibility if out driving.

Timing:

Isolated cells form out west near mountains: 2-4 pm

Line forms in mountains into SE New Mexico: 5-6 pm

Line rolls through Hobbs and Fort Stockton around 8 pm

Line rolls through Midland/Odessa around 9-10 pm

Rain moves east until out of the area by 6 am Monday morning

Severe potential Photo Legend:

Light Green: Non-Severe Storms

Dark Green: Isolated severe storms

Yellow: Scattered severe storms

