Midland Humane Coalition hosts No-Sew Blanket event

The Midland Humane Coalition held their No-Sew Blanket event on Saturday at Brew Street Bakery.

Volunteers taught participants how to make blankets for pets who are up for adoption.

The coalition says there are hundreds of dogs and cats in Midland who need a forever home. When these animals get adopted the pets receive the blanket as a gift.

The Humane Coalition will also be hosting their annual Hot Dog Run fundraiser on May 16.

