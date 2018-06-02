Odessa Fire Rescue respond to house fire in West Odessa

Odessa Fire Rescue are currently responding to a house fire in West Odessa.

The fire reportedly started on 12th street.

Two outhouses and a garage are total losses, but four residentials have been saved.

Officials say that a grass fire is the cause of the blaze.

No injuries are reported at this time.

