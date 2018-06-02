Museum of the Southwest hosts art-centered Family Fridays

The Museum of the Southwest is bringing Family Fridays to Midland for summer 2018.

Family Fridays allow adults and children of all ages to explore their creativity and create art.

Events will be held in the Blakemore Planetarium from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on selected Fridays. The first Family Friday will take place on June 15 and will focus on sculptures.

Family Fridays are free for members of the museum.

For a full list of dates and corresponding art styles click here

