Odessa Fire Rescue respond to structure, grass fire

Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire around 3 p.m. on June 2.

The fire started in the 2200 block of W. 2nd Street in Odessa.

It reportedly started on the train tracks before turning into a grass fire. This in turn ignited the building.

The fire took about an hour to put out. No injuries have been reported but the building is a total loss.

Download the free news app today

Click here to download for iPhone Click here to download for Android

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.