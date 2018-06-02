Centennial Library hosts Totally Rad Summer Reading Kickoff

Midland's Centennial Library hosted its Totally Rad Summer Reading Kickoff on the afternoon of June 2.

The event invited families out for a day full of fun activities including bounce houses, face painting, arts and crafts and more.

The event's main purpose was to promote its summer reading program.

It's a program that parents can sign their kids up for to earn prizes as they stay studious over the summer.

The program rewards kids for the amount of books they read and library events they attend.

Library official Anita Gamertsfelder says they hope the program will prevent kids from regressing on the knowledge they learned over the school year.

"The summer slide is when kids are out of school for the summer and they're not exposed to reading everyday and doing their assignment everyday, so sometimes they just kick back and slide back in the level of knowledge they acquired," said Gamertsfelder.

Library staff have also put together a "Summer Fun" calendar for parents so they can know about all the events going on at the facility.

"Its a two-sided calendar easy to put on the refrigerator and see whats going on daily, it's color coordinated for events for babies, teens, children, adults and you can see something that's happening everyday," said Gamertsfelder.

Form more information on the library's summer reading program click here.

