Centennial Library hosts Totally Rad Summer Reading Kickoff

Midland's Centennial Library hosted its Totally Rad Summer Reading Kickoff on the afternoon of June 2.
US employers added 223,000 jobs last month, unemployment rate fell to 18-year low of 3.8 pct.
More than 300 seniors at a Southeast Texas high school have received their diplomas with memories of a deadly mass shooting still fresh in their minds.
The rollover is reportedly on South Interstate 20 between Grant Avenue and Dixie Boulevard.
This night of improv will feature local comedians and improvvers Andre Capen, Mark Hilliard and Johnny Vannier and will be hosted by Jennifer McNeely.
