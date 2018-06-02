OPD responding to rollover on I-20 - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

OPD responding to rollover on I-20

By Kirsten Geddes, Digital Content Producer
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Odessa Police are responding to a rollover at 12:40 p.m. on June 2.

The rollover is reportedly on South Interstate 20 between Grant Avenue and Dixie Boulevard.

No injuries have been reported yet.

