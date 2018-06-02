City of Odessa Financial Advisory Committee meets June 5

The City of Odessa’s Financial Advisory Committee will be meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. on June 5 at City Hall.

Items on the agenda for the meeting include discussion of a university corridor as well as considering a resolution to accept and appropriate donation funds.

To see the full agenda, click here.

Download the free news app today

Click here to download for iPhone Click here to download for Android

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.