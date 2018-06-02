OPD participates in national Police Athletic League, hosts summer camp

The Odessa Police Department is once again participating in the National Association of Police Athletic Leagues, or P.A.L.

P.A.L. is a youth program that creates trust and understanding between youth and law enforcement of a community through athletic and recreational activities.

As part of P.A.L., the Odessa Police Athletic League hosts a summer camp at Floyd Gwin Park. This year’s camp consists of two four-week sessions, one from June 4 to June 29 and the second from July 9 to August 3.

This year’s sessions are completely full, with the sessions hosting approximately 60 children apiece.

Police officers will oversee the camp, mentoring and instructing children in sporting events, leadership activities and teamwork. Sports activities this year include baseball, volleyball, bowling and archery.

