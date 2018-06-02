ECISD Board of Trustees to discuss Tax Rate Election proposal - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

ECISD Board of Trustees to discuss Tax Rate Election proposal

By Kirsten Geddes, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Ector County ISD) (Source: Ector County ISD)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

ECISD will be holding a special board meeting on June 4 to discuss the proposal for a Tax Rate Election.

The ECISD Board of Trustees will be discussing the proposal at noon on Monday.

They will also decide whether today adopt a tax rate before they finalize the certified appraisal roles.

