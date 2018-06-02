ECISD Board of Trustees approves a proposed tax for next school year

The Ector County Independent School District held a special board meeting on Monday where they proposed a higher tax rate for the next school year.

In a four to two vote, the board approved a proposed tax of around $1.23 per $100 valuation.

That would be an eight-cent increase over the current rate. This will mean an increase of about $89 for the average homeowner in Ector County, but it could be even more with rising property values.

The board is scheduled to meet again on June 15 to vote on the proposed rate and possibly call for another tax ratification election that would take place in September if approved.

Download the free news app today

Click here to download for iPhone Click here to download for Android

Ector County voters turned down a bond and tax ratification election just this past November.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.