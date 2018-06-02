Traffic alerts for the week of June 3

On the first week of June keep a watch out for these road repairs happening throughout West Texas.

In Midland County DPS has requested lane closures to measure an early Saturday morning crash scene. Lanes on SH 158 around 6 miles southeast of Midland will be closed.

Reeves county has two notable traffic alerts. Crews will reportedly be working on mobile operations on Interstate 10 in the Balmorhea area on Monday and on Tuesday they will be working on the first 25 miles of Interstate 20.

Reeves County will also have lane closures on southbound FM 516 between mile markers 348 through 350. This will be in affect from June 4 to June 8 and drivers are asked to obey flaggers and warning signs and to follow the pilot car.

Ward County will have crews out on FM 2355 on June 5. This will be effective between mile markers 206 through 208 and lane closures will be needed.

