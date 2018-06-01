Midland Freshman coach resigns after video surfaces of fight with student

A Midland freshman coach quit after video surfaced of him and a student fighting in their classroom.

The video shows the pair shoving each other but there is no word on what happened that lead up to it.

A statement from the school district says "the behavior displayed by the teacher is unacceptable and is not tolerated in our district. As soon as campus administrators completed a thorough investigation, the teacher was removed from campus and placed on administrative leave for the duration of his contract term which ends June 2nd. The teacher has resigned and will not be part of Midland ISD moving forward."

The school would like to thank their students for speaking up and for providing evidence that allowed campus administrators to complete an investigation quickly.

