Texas Tech beat New Mexico State in first game of the regional tournament

Texas Tech took on New Mexico State in the first game of the NCAA Regional Tournament in Lubbock. The Red Raiders bats were hot from the start scoring three runs in the first inning.

Later, they added on six more runs and finished with 11 hits. Tech went on to beat New Mexico State 9-2 and are moving on in the winners bracket.

After the game head coach Tim Tadlock was pleased with the way his team played after having a tough outing last week.

"We talked about we didn't play good at the last time out. At the same time we need to try and play good baseball each day. Nothing we can do about last week at this point," said Tadlock.

The Red Raiders next game is Saturday night at 7 p.m. at Rip Griffin Park.

