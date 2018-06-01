Humane Society of Odessa asking for donations to help beat the h - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Humane Society of Odessa asking for donations to help beat the heat

By Victor Blanco, Digital Content Producer
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

West Texas is reaching record level temperatures and the Humane Society of Odessa is asking for donations.

They are requesting fans and natural fly spray to fight the heat and the bugs that come with it.

Donations can be dropped off Mondays through Saturdays at the humane society from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

