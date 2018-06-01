MPD conducts undercover operation, dozens arrested for prostitution

Nearly 65 prostitution-related arrests have been made in the last two weeks across Midland, as the Midland Police Department conducts an undercover sting operation -- dubbed "Operation Pipeline."

The number of arrests will continue to grow as MPD works over the weekend. For some of the locations and mugshots of those arrested, you can view our interactive map below.

