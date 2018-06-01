Mexican citizen's body discovered in Brewster County

Nearly 65 prostitution-related arrests have been made in the last two weeks across Midland, as the Midland Police Department conducts an undercover sting operation -- dubbed "Operation Pipeline."
West Texas is reaching record level temperatures and the Humane Society of Odessa is asking for donations.
We now know more about the two victims killed in Thursday night's plane crash at the Midland International Airport. Father John Michael Cooper and his son Gavyn Cooper were flying in his father’s plane when it went down. Gavyn was a sophomore quarterback at Midland High School.
US employers added 223,000 jobs last month, unemployment rate fell to 18-year low of 3.8 pct.
The Brewster County Sheriff's Office responded to the discovery of a body in Southeastern Brewster County, Thursday.
