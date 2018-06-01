Mexican citizen's body discovered in Brewster County

The Brewster County Sheriff's Office responded to the discovery of a body in Southeastern Brewster County, Thursday.

Sheriff Ronny Dodson, Chief Deputy Cardoza, and Deputy Drawe located documents at the scene identifying the individual as a citizen of Mexico.

The circumstances, at this time, do not appear suspicious but are still under investigation.

An autopsy is being done to determine the cause of death.

