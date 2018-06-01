CBP seize 89 lbs of marijuana at Presidio port

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations at the Presidio port of entry seized 89 pounds of marijuana Wednesday morning.

The drugs were hidden in the rear quarter panel of a sport utility vehicle.

“CBP officers working at the Presidio port of entry utilize multiple resources in intercepting narcotics,” said Presidio Port Director Michael Neipert. “But it all begins with the officer and his interview skills to determine if a more thorough inspection is necessary.”

The drug seizure was made at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday when a 2011 Chevy HHR driven by a female U.S. citizen made entry.

The primary officer referred the vehicle for an intensive inspection due to evidence of tampering in the interior walls of the vehicle. In secondary CBP officers initiated an examination of the vehicle.

CBP officers discovered anomalies in the rear quarter panel of the vehicle and 53 black taped bundles, which testing proved positive for marijuana.

The 35-year-old driver was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations special agents to face federal prosecution for the failed smuggling attempt.

