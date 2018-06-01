CBP seize 89 lbs of marijuana at Presidio port

US employers added 223,000 jobs last month, unemployment rate fell to 18-year low of 3.8 pct.
US employers added 223,000 jobs last month, unemployment rate fell to 18-year low of 3.8 pct.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations at the Presidio port of entry seized 89 pounds of marijuana Wednesday morning.
The reward for Billy Don Urango, 26, a Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender, has been increased to $10,000 for information leading to his capture if the tip comes in during the month of June.
A small plane has crashed at Midland International Air & Space Port.
The program will allow selected students from ages 13 to 17 to work in an intensive painting workshop with artist Tina Fuentes.