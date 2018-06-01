DPS increases reward for most wanted sex offender from North Texas to $10,000

The reward for Billy Don Urango, 26, a Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender, has been increased to $10,000 for information leading to his capture if the tip comes in during the month of June.

Urango has been wanted for parole violation and failure to register as a sex offender since June 2017, when he absconded from his last known address in Dallas.

He also has ties to other parts of North Texas, including Grayson County, Tarrant County, and Wichita Falls, as well as South-central Oklahoma, including the Ardmore area.

Urango is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds with tattoos on his neck, chest, upper right arm, right forearm, right wrist, upper left arm and left leg. For more information and updates in the event of his arrest, see his wanted bulletin.

Urango’s criminal history includes a 2010 conviction for aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child-sexual contact after an incident in Grayson County involving an 11-year-old boy.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Text the letters “DPS” – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store and for Android users on Google Play.

All tips are anonymous regardless of how they are submitted.

DPS warns that citizens should not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.