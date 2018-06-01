Ellen Noël Art Museum hosts Teen Artist Residency Program

The Ellen Noël Art Museum will be hosting its Teen Artist Residency Program from June 4 to June 8.

The program will allow selected students from ages 13 to 17 to work in an intensive painting workshop with artist Tina Fuentes.

Students must apply for the program then be chosen by the museum staff based on the application, teacher recommendations and possible personal interviews.

The museum hopes that these one-week programs will offer students a unique experience and allow them to develop and explore creativity and new techniques.

