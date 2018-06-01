Rockhounds look to bounce back after dropping series to Travelers

US employers added 223,000 jobs last month, unemployment rate fell to 18-year low of 3.8 pct.
A small plane has crashed at Midland International Air & Space Port.
The program will allow selected students from ages 13 to 17 to work in an intensive painting workshop with artist Tina Fuentes.
The main lanes west of State Highway 137 to east of the interchange with Business Interstate 20 on the east side of Stanton will be resurfaced, and the ramps at the State Highway 137 interchange will also be reconstructed.
Work will begin at both Odessa and Midland loops on Sunday, and ramp closures might be necessary during the work.
