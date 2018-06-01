Rockhounds look to bounce back after dropping series to Travelers

The Rockhounds fell short to the Arkansas Travelers Thursday night losing 10-8. The Hounds rallied back after being down 9-0, but could not complete the comeback.

Over the three game series it was a slug fest between the two teams. Combined the teams had 56 runs on 92 hits in three games and per game averaged 19 runs on 31 hits.

This is a long season but manager Scott Steinmann thinks they know how to stay physically and mentally prepared.

“Well everyday going out to win first of all. We have to stay healthy with this heat and try to stay hydrated. Make sure all the guys get their proper rest and proper nutrition because if they don’t have that they become injured at times. We just keep grinding and keeping that everyday mindset of going out and looking to win a ball game. That’s all you can do," said Steinmann.

The Rockhounds begin the second half of their six game home stand Friday at 7 p.m. against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

