June book announced for Third Thursday Reading Program

The George W. Bush Childhood Home has announced the feature book for its June Third Thursday Reading Program.

The June 21 event, which will run from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., will feature “Nothing to Do” by Douglas Wood.

Children who attend the event will read several books including “Nothing to Do”. They also will receive a free copy of the featured book and a gift from Whataburger.

Children of all ages are welcome but space is limited. To reserve a space you can call 685-1112.

