I-20 resurfacing project in Martin Co. starts Monday

TxDOT will start a 3.5-mile project on Interstate 20 in Martin County on May 4.

The main lanes west of State Highway 137 to east of the interchange with Business Interstate 20 on the east side of Stanton will be resurfaced.

Additionally, the ramps at the State Highway 137 interchange will also be reconstructed.

Overnight lane closures will be common during the project due to sections of the road being milled down for resurfacing.

There will also be a new message board warning system featured with this project. The board will alert drivers of the proper time to merge with other traffic.

Motorists are encouraged to cooperate with other drivers and be courteous to prevent bottlenecks at the closure.

The speed limit in the work zones will be reduced by 10 miles per hour. Extra law enforcement may also be present at various times.

The project is expected to be finished in early 2019.

