BI-20 resurfacing project starts Sunday

TxDOT has announced that a project that will resurface Business Interstate 20 between Odessa and Midland will start on the evening of June 3.

The project will also affect some traffic patterns at West Loop 250 in Midland for safety reasons.

Work will begin at both Odessa and Midland loops on Sunday. Ramp closures might be necessary during the work.

On West Loop 250 TxDOT will place concrete medians and extended turn bays to improve traffic operations in the area.

Download the free news app today

Click here to download for iPhone Click here to download for Android

Night work will occur at several major intersections from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday nights through Thursday mornings while the work is being done. Affected intersections include East Loop 338, Faudree Road and Coors Road.

Once the intersections are complete, crews will begin work on the main lanes.

Lanes will only be closed when work is being done. The speed limit will be reduced by 10 miles an hour in these zones and a width restriction of 11 feet will be in place.

The project is scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2019.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.