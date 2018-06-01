BI-20 resurfacing project starts Sunday

US employers added 223,000 jobs last month, unemployment rate fell to 18-year low of 3.8 pct.
The main lanes west of State Highway 137 to east of the interchange with Business Interstate 20 on the east side of Stanton will be resurfaced, and the ramps at the State Highway 137 interchange will also be reconstructed.
A small plane has crashed at Midland International Air & Space Port.
Work will begin at both Odessa and Midland loops on Sunday, and ramp closures might be necessary during the work.
Hughes reportedly pushed his 77-year-old mother down onto the driveway which caused her to strike her head on the cement.
