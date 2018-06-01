Odessa man arrested for assaulting elderly mother

Odessa Police have arrested a suspect in connection with an assault investigation from May 15.

Gregory Hughes, 55, was arrested for Injury to an Elderly “State Jail Felony” after police responded to the 2600 block of Madera in reference to a domestic disturbance.

Hughes reportedly pushed his 77-year-old mother down onto the driveway which caused her to strike her head on the cement. She sustained bodily injury from the incident on her foot, elbow and head.

The woman than reported the assault to the police, who obtained a warrant for Hughes and arrested him on May 30.

