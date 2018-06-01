Odessa man arrested for family violence, injury to a child

A small plane has crashed at Midland International Air & Space Port.
A small plane has crashed at Midland International Air & Space Port.
Hughes reportedly pushed his 77-year-old mother down onto the driveway which caused her to strike her head on the cement.
Hughes reportedly pushed his 77-year-old mother down onto the driveway which caused her to strike her head on the cement.
When officers arrested Juarez they detected odors of an alcoholic beverage and marijuana.
When officers arrested Juarez they detected odors of an alcoholic beverage and marijuana.
Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of isolated severe storms in West Texas. Isolated showers and storms will be possible this afternoon/evening east of a dryline that should set up about halfway through our viewing area.
Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of isolated severe storms in West Texas. Isolated showers and storms will be possible this afternoon/evening east of a dryline that should set up about halfway through our viewing area.
The holiday was started by the Salvation Army as a fundraiser during the Great Depression and is also meant to honor the “donut lassies” who delivered sweets to soldiers during World War I.
The holiday was started by the Salvation Army as a fundraiser during the Great Depression and is also meant to honor the “donut lassies” who delivered sweets to soldiers during World War I.