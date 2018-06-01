Odessa man arrested for family violence, injury to a child

Odessa Police have arrested a suspect in connection with an assault investigation.

Pedro Jose Juarez, Jr., 34, was arrested at 12:09 a.m. on May 31. He has been charged with Injury to a Child (Family Violence) “3rd Degree Felony”, Assault Family Violence “Class C Misdemeanor”, and Resisting Arrest “Class A Misdemeanor”.

Investigators say that Juarez’s wife fled the scene after he began choking and slapping their 11-year-old son.

The wife called 9-1-1 soon after but warned that Juarez was intoxicated on a substance other than alcohol.

When officers arrived Juarez actively resisted arrest and used physical force.

Officers also detected odors of an alcoholic beverage and marijuana. He later admitted that he had been drinking and smoking marijuana.

Juarez has been transported to the ECLEC.

