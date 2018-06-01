Today is a First Alert Weather Day for West Texas

Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of isolated severe storms in West Texas.



Isolated showers and storms will be possible this afternoon/evening east of a dryline that should set up about halfway through our viewing area.



A few storms could intensify becoming strong to severe.



If we do see severe storms, the main threats could be hail to 1" in diameter and wind gusts to 60 mph.



The tornado risk with any severe storm will be on the very low side.



Make sure you stay with the NewsWest 9 Weather Team for all the latest.



Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.