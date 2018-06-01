Salvation Army celebrates National Donut Day

The Salvation Army in Midland is serving free coffee and donuts for Nation Donut Day from 7 to 10 a.m. on Friday.

The event was started by the Salvation Army as a fundraiser during the Great Depression to help those in need.

It is also meant to honor the “donut lassies” who delivered sweets to soldiers during World War I.

This year the Salvation Army is also promoting the endowment campaign that will help provide operating funds for the new Center of Hope that they hope to open before the end of the year.

