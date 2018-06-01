MISD, ECISD participate in summer food service program

The holiday was started by the Salvation Army as a fundraiser during the Great Depression and is also meant to honor the “donut lassies” who delivered sweets to soldiers during World War I.
For children and teens looking for something to do over the summer, the Midland Centennial Library has several events to help keep away the boredom.
The Midland Centennial Library will be hosting a sing-along event for Disney’s “Moana” on June 2 at 2 p.m.
Both Midland and Odessa will have various locations distributing breakfast and lunch to children under the age of 18.
President Trump's new tariffs on aluminum could increase beer prices for American consumers.
