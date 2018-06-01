MISD, ECISD participate in summer food service program

Ector and Midland County ISDs are both participating in a summer food service program to ensure that children in the area can eat even when school is out of session.

Both cities will have various locations distributing breakfast and lunch to children under the age of 18. There is no registration and no income requirements.

MISD has seven sites throughout Midland including Alamo Jr. High and the MLK Jr. Community Center. Dates and times vary for each location and some sites provide only breakfast or only lunch.

ECISD has over 30 locations for distribution, with most of them starting May 30 and running through June 27. A few of the locations will pick back up on July 16.

The West Texas Food Bank will also still be in operation throughout Midland, Odessa, Stanton and Terlingua in addition to these programs.

For a full list of dates, times and locations for MISD click here.

For a full list of dates, times and locations for ECISD click here.

For a full list of dates, times and locations for the West Texas Food Bank click here.

